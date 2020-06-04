No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 4
Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on June 4, marking the 49th straight day without community transmission, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.
COVID-19 Patient No.91 receives treatment in a hospital in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained at 328, of whom 188 are imported cases and have been quarantined after their arrival.
Among the patients, 302 have been given the all-clear, or 92.1 percent. The remaining patients are in stable conditions, with nine of them having tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and four other negative at least twice.
More than 8,140 people are being quarantined across the country, with 83 at hospitals, 6,964 at designated facilities and 1,096 at their accommodations./.