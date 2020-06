COVID-19 Patient No.91 receives treatment in a hospital in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on June 4, marking the 49th straight day without community transmission , according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained at 328, of whom 188 are imported cases and have been quarantined after their arrival.Among the patients, 302 have been given the all-clear, or 92.1 percent. The remaining patients are in stable conditions, with nine of them having tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and four other negative at least twice.More than 8,140 people are being quarantined across the country, with 83 at hospitals, 6,964 at designated facilities and 1,096 at their accommodations./.