Hanoi (VNA) – The natural rubber output of Malaysia in September was 49,022 tonnes, falling 22 percent on a monthly basis, according to the country’s Department of Statistics.

Compared to the same period last year, the figure showed a 6.1 percent decrease.

The volume of rubber export in the month also reduced by 9.2 percent from August to 52,365 tonnes.

China is still the main importer of Malaysia’s natural rubber, accounting for 49.4 percent of the Southeast Asian country’s rubber exports.

Stock of natural rubber shrank 2.3 percent in September to 179,844 tonnes.

Domestic consumption of natural rubber in the reviewed month dropped 4.1 percent to 41,219 tonnes, with the rubber glove industry remaining the main consumer, accounting for 76.3 percent of the total rubber consumption in the domestic market.-VNA