World Indonesia: 18 government agencies to be disbanded Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that 18 government agencies will be disbanded in the coming time.

World UNSC holds first in-person meeting after four months The UN Security Council (UNSC) is planning to hold an in-person meeting on July 14, the first since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the council to convene virtually.

World Indonesia, Australia roll out worker exchange programme Indonesia will conduct a worker-exchange programme with Australia to boost its human resources, a senior government official announced just days after the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) entered into force.

World COVID-19: Philippines re-imposes lockdown of Manila The Philippine authorities on July 13 announced the partial lockdown of the Manila capital again from July 15 or 16 with about 250,000 people as COVID-19 infections surge, just six weeks after quarantine measures were loosened.