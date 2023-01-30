Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) meeting with Singaporean Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan during the latter's official visit to Malaysia on January 17, 2023. (Photo: Prime Minister’s Office of Malaysia

– Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will make an official visit to Singapore on January 30 at the invitation of Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. This will be Anwar’s first visit to Singapore as the PM of Malaysia.

The Malaysian PM will meet Singaporean leaders including President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee. The two prime ministers will witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to promote cooperation in data, cyber security and the digital economy as well as two Frameworks for Cooperation in Digital and Green Economy.



Anwar will hold a meeting with the Malaysian diaspora in Singapore as well.



The visit reflects the close relationship between Malaysia and Singapore as close neighbours and member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an announcement.



It will provide an opportunity for both sides to explore opportunities to further improve bilateral relations and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest, it said.



Last year, Singapore is the second largest trading partner of Malaysia and the largest partner in ASEAN with total trade transactions amounting to 367.53 billion ringgit (83.53 billion USD), an increase of 29.4% compared to the previous year./