World Sanofi to invest in new vaccine production site in Singapore French drugmaker Sanofi said on April 12 that it would invest 400 million EUR in a new vaccine production site in Singapore over the next five years.

World WHO warns Cambodia on brink of “national tragedy” The World Health Organisation (WHO) Cambodia Representative Office has warned that the Southeast Asian country is now standing on the brink of a national tragedy due to COVID-19 despite efforts to control the pandemic.

World Laos records first domestically-transmitted COVID-19 case after one year Laos reported two new COVID-19 cases, one of whom has not left the country over the past one year, the Ministry of Health announced on April 11.