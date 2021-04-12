Malaysia steps up digitalisation efforts
Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the launching ceremony of the #SayaDigital programme on April 12 (Photo: Bernama)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The #SayaDigital programme launched on April 12 is expected to play an important role in helping Malaysian people and small businesses still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
He said it is a fact that the pandemic could be a motivating factor for the rural community, especially among traders, to improve their digital skills and knowledge.
Saying #SayaDigital is a continuation of MyDIGITAL aimed at boosting digital literacy in society, he said, adding the initiative would give better focus on targeted socioeconomic groups through programmes, seminars and training schemes implemented since August last year.
The #SayaDigital programme is aimed at improving the digital literacy rates among the bottom 40 percent income group (B40), youth, senior citizens and socio-economically vulnerable groups in the country.
Besides, it is meant to support the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint, which targets to create 500,000 new job opportunities in the digital economy by 2030./.