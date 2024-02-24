Malaysia successfully tests first 5.5G technology in Southeast Asia
Maxis, one of the oldest and largest telecommunications companies in Malaysia, announced on February 23 that it and Chinese tech giant Huawei have successfully staged the first 5G-Advanced technology trial in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.
Delegates at 5G-Advanced Trial Showcase (Photo: Maxis)
The ‘5G-Advanced Trial Showcase’ included a live speed test to demonstrate 5G-Advanced’s capabilities to achieve ultra-fast peak speeds of up to 8Gbps.
5G-Advanced, also known as 5.5G, promises up to 10 times improvement in speed, connected devices, and latency compared to 5G.
Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din said that this 5.5G trial demonstrates the potential of Malaysia’s telecommunications sector in contributing meaningfully to advancing communications connectivity.
He expressed his hope that more industry players will pioneer innovative technologies that will help Malaysian enterprises move up the value chain through next-generation commercial and industrial solutions. This will position Malaysia as a front-runner in telecommunications globally, he added./.