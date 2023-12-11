Malaysia targets 10,000 digital economy entrepreneurs
High-rises in Kuala Lumpur capital of Malaysia (Photo: AFP/VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is set to improve digital economy centres to achieve the target of 10,000 digital economy entrepreneurs nationwide next year, with a focus on young people.
The Digital Economy Centre initiative (PEDi) is a catalyst for the digital economy at the grassroots level and a platform to encourage people to generate income locally, Malaysian Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil told the media at a recent programme marking the first anniversary of the MADANI (Unity) Government.
He noted that to be involved in the digital economy, people don’t have to leave their hometown because they can get benefits and good income wherever they are.
PEDi is an initiative by the Ministry of Communications and Digital through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation as well as telecoms service providers. It provides opportunities for local communities to empower digital skills and generate income through e-commerce platforms./.