Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia is to issue a smart vaccination certificate to people in the country who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.



He said the certificate will be issued in a month’s time and that the matter is being discussed with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure that the document is also recognised by other countries.



Malaysia launched the first phase of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme from February 24 on prioritised groups. The second phase is scheduled for April.



On March3, Malaysia reported 1.745 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases to 305,880, with 1,148 deaths.



On the same day, the Philippines reported 1,783 new infections, bringing the total count to 582,223. The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported that death toll has increased to 12,389, while the number of recoveries has been 534,778. The DOH earlier confirmed that the country found six patients infected with new variants of SARS CoV-2 that was first detected in South Africa, along with 87 cases positive to the variants originated in the UK.



Also on March 3, Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Phonepaserd Sayamoungkhoun said that there are 2,212 people undertaking quarantine in concentrated sites across the country.



So Far, Laos has detected 45 COVID-19 cases, including 42 recoveries.



Meanwhile, Thailand is considering measures to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 during the upcoming traditional Songkran festival amid the falling number of infections.



Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said on March 3 that his ministry supported the return of traditional and cultural activities that were part of the festival before the pandemic struck.



However, there must be strict disease control measures in place, including social distancing and limits on the number of people at venues where activities are planned, he said.



Songkran activities will help stimulate tourism and the economy, now that COVID-19 vaccines were available, he said.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government was considering what measures would need to be applied for the festival, to prevent Covid-19 from spreading again. Songkran is from April 13-15 this year.



As of March 3, Thailand had reported 26,108 COVID-19 infections with 84 deaths./.