Malaysia unveils new cabinet line-up
Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) on his first day serving as the PM (Photo: AFP/VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob unveiled his new cabinet line-up of 31 members on August 27, one day after the newly appointed PM's audience with the King.
No deputy prime minister has been appointed.
Azmin Ali remained as Minister of International Trade and Industry and Hishammuddin Hussein will now serve as Minister of Defence.
Fadilah Yusof and Radzi Jidin will be Minister of Works and Minister of Education, respectively.
Speaking with reporters, Ismail Sabri said the establishment of the new cabinet aims to maintain stability and interests of the “Malaysian Family”, affirming that the new cabinet has to promptly take action and stay united to bring Malaysia out of COVID-19, economic depression and political turbulence.
He also appreciated support and cooperation of opposition leaders on the establishment of the new cabinet.
Vice President of the United Malaysia National Organisation (UMNO) Ismail Sabri Yaakob was sworn in as Malaysia's ninth prime minister on August 21.
He introduced the “Malaysian family” concept, which is to promote inclusivity across religious, racial and ethnic boundaries./.