ASEAN ASEAN, Italy launch development partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Italy recently convened the first meeting of the ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership Committee (AI-DPC) in the form of a videoconference.

World Vietnam backs initiatives to promote Middle East peace process: ambassador Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed Vietnam’s strong support for all efforts and initiatives that can help promote the Middle East peace process.

World Singapore leads Asian countries in Energy Transition Index The World Economic Forum (WFF) has placed Singapore at first position among Asian countries in its Energy Transition Index (ETI) 2021.

ASEAN Malaysia's aerospace industry hoped to rebound early next year The Malaysian aerospace industry is expected to rebound and regain pre-pandemic revenue levels as early as next year, Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali has said.