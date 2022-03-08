Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (Photo: the star.com.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia will reopen its borders to international travellers starting on April 1, the country’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on March 8.



The decision was made based on the success of the national vaccination programme against COVID-19, thereby helping the country to return to almost normal life after two years of fighting against the pandemic, he said in a televised speech.



The Malaysian leader also announced the easing of some restrictions, such as allowing restaurants to operate after 12pm and lifting the 50 percent capacity limit on large gatherings. However, Malaysia still imposes a mandatory requirement to wear masks in public places and use COVID-19 pandemic management apps when visiting spots in the country.



As COVID-19 is considered endemic, fully vaccinated travellers are not required to undergo quarantine upon arrival. However, they must take RT-PCR tests two days before departure and a rapid test upon arrival.



Malaysia recorded 26,856 new COVID-19 cases on March 7, bringing the country’s total caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,649,463./.