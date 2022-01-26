Illustrative image. (Photo: thestar.com.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Total trade value between China and Malaysia reached 176.8 billion USD in 2021 with an year-on-year increase of 34.5 percent amid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, a Chinese official has said.

Speaking at an online New Year reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy on January 25, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said the bilateral trade and investment between the two countries have maintained good momentum.



Such flagship projects as “Two countries, Twin parks” and East Coast Rail Link have also proceeded smoothly.



Ouyang also expressed hope that cooperation between Malaysia and China will elevate to a new height, continuing to deepen in the post-pandemic era.



Both countries will seize opportunities, expand trade and investment cooperation and unlock the potential in areas including digital economy, green development and high technology, he said.



China and Malaysia will step up cooperation in procurement, research, development and production of vaccines so that they can forge a health shield against any public health crisis in the future.



The ambassador said China has fulfilled its commitment to making COVID-19 vaccines a global goods, adding that more than 40 million doses of Chinese vaccines had so far been delivered to Malaysia to help its fight against COVID-19./.