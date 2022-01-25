World Thinktank maintains positive outlook on ASEAN+3 economies The ASEAN+3 region will remain resilient in 2022 in face of new challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economy, according to the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO).

World Indonesia keen to start travel bubble with Japan Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said the ministry is approaching the Japanese government to establish a travel bubble between the two countries destined for Bali.

World Indonesia starts work on 2.3 billion USD coal gasification plant Indonesian President Joko Widodo on January 24 launched the construction of a 2.3 billion USD coal gasification plant, in a bid to reduce the country's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports while optimising its coal resources.