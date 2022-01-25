Malaysian, Cambodian leaders talk Myanmar issue
Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob held a video conference with Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia – ASEAN Chair 2022, according to the Malaysian foreign ministry.
The ministry said PM Yaakob emphasised the urgent need for de-escalation of the situation in Myanmar and cessation of violence against civilians.
He also called for an inclusive political dialogue involving all parties concerned in the interest of the people of Myanmar and the continuation of humanitarian assistance through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre), with the support of ASEAN member states and the grouping's external partners.
The PM reaffirmed Malaysia's position pertaining to the need for the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar to be granted access to all parties concerned in the country towards finding a peaceful solution in the interests of the people of Myanmar.
“In this relation, Malaysia supports the appointment of H.E. Prak Sokhonn as the new Special Envoy," the statement read.
The leader said Malaysia remains committed to supporting ASEAN’s efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar.
The PM opined that proposed measures to address the situation in Myanmar should be deliberated at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers and Senior Officials’ levels.
Malaysia agreed with the proposal by the ASEAN Chair for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat to be convened as soon as possible, the PM said, expressing Malaysia’s support for Cambodia’s Chairmanship and the initiatives towards furthering efforts to develop the ASEAN Community and ASEAN’s progress both at the regional and international fora./.