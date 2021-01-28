Malaysian experts praise Vietnam’s approach in tackling COVID-19
Vietnam controlled its borders from the very beginning and went above and beyond World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, a Malaysian expert has said.
Local forces conduct COVID-19 preventive measures in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Vietnam controlled its borders from the very beginning and went above and beyond World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, a Malaysian expert has said.
University Malaya epidemiologist Prof Dr Awang Bulgiba said the approach taken by a country and its resources determine the success rate in fighting COVID-19, adding countries have different resources and the approach is different depending on the resources.
Vietnam went for virus suppression through lockdowns and traditional public health approach of contact tracing, testing and quarantine, while China’s Taiwan and Hong Kong made rigorous use of technology in contact tracing.
President of Malaysian Medical Association Dr Subramaniam Muniandy added that countries that were quicker to respond to the pandemic are the ones successful in containing the spread of the pandemic.
Vietnam is among the top countries and territories that proved the most successful at containing the pandemic, announced a report unveiled on January 27 of the Lowy Institute, an independent think-tank in Australia.
New Zealand topped the rankings, followed by Vietnam, Taiwan (China) and Thailand./.