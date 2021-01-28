World 13th Congress marks CPV’s strong development: Lao newspaper The 13th National Congress marks the strong development of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), affirmed Pathet Lao newspaper of the Lao News Agency (KPL) in a front-page article on January 28.

World Thailand sets to start COVID-19 vaccinations on February 14 Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on January 17 that Thailand is targeting the immunisation of 19 million people against the coronavirus in the first phase of inoculations starting on February 14.

World Party Congress to greatly influence Vietnam’s development: Moroccan Ambassador Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi has highlighted the importance of the 13th National Party Congress, saying that results of the event will have great influence on Vietnam’s socio-economic life in the future.

World Vietnam appreciates UN Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia’s operations Vietnam welcomes positive political, security & socio-economic progress in Central Asia despite COVID-19 challenges and hopes the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) will maintain its effective activities in the region, according to Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the Vietnamese mission to the UN.