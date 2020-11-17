World RCEP expected to give boost to Czech exports The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement, which was signed on November 15, is expected to open door for Czech enterprises to enter the world’s largest free trade area, according to Czech experts.

World Japanese businesses expect RCEP to boost trade and investment Japanese business leaders welcomed the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement signed by Japan and 14 other partners on November 15, expecting a boost in trade and investment in the region and strengthening of supply chains.

World RCEP signing hoped to boost Cambodia’s economic upturn The November 15 signing of the long-awaited Asia-Pacific Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement brings renewed hopes for comprehensive change in the flow of regional trade and investment and the promotion of intra-bloc supply chains capable of bolstering trust among members of the region’s business sector.

World Indonesia's foreign debt drops 3.8 percent in Q3 Indonesia's foreign debt, which includes government and private sector borrowings, in the third quarter of this year was recorded at 408.5 billion USD, a drop by 3.8 percent year-on-year, compared to 5.1 percent in the previous quarter, Bank Indonesia (BI) announced on November 16.