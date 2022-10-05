World Cambodia continues to well control COVID-19 pandemic Cambodia has continued to well control the COVID-19 pandemic as the country reported just two new community cases and one more recovery on October 5.

World Thailand’s rice exports to exceed 8 million tonnes this year despite floods Thailand’s rice exports are likely to exceed 8 million tonnes this year as flooding caused by Typhoon Noru had little impact and a weak baht has helped overseas sales, President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) Chookiat Ophaswongse has said.

ASEAN ASEAN’s digital consumers rises 20% since outset of COVID-19 The number of digital consumers in ASEAN has risen by nearly 20% to more than 316 million since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deputy Secretary-General for the ASEAN Economic Community Satvinder Singh.

World MSMEs contribute over 61% of Indonesia’s GDP Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are supporting economic resilience of Indonesia, with their contribution to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) reaching 61.075 or 8,574 quadrillion IDR (562.3 billion USD) in 2021, said Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto on October 3.