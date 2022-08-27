ASEAN Winners of ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award 2022 named Winners of the ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award 2022 were announced at a ceremony in the central province of Quang Binh on August 26 evening.

World Vietnam contributes to promoting NPT’s role in global security The 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) concluded in New York, the US, on August 26 night (local time), after nearly four weeks of working, during which Vietnam contributed to promoting the NPT’s role in global security.

World Laos works to ensure safe school openings amid COVID-19 The Lao Ministry of Education and Sport issued 10 measures and 40 recommendations nationwide to ensure safe school openings amid COVID-19 pandemic when the new academic year begins on September 1.

World Cambodia rescues 865 foreigners from human trafficking Cambodia authorities had rescued some 865 foreigners from human trafficking in 87 cases from January 1 to August 20, 2022, Deputy Minister and Minister of the Interior Sar Kheng said on August 26.