Rayzam Shah Wan Sofian (Photo: the SEA Games Organising Commitee)

Hanoi (VNA) - Rayzam Shah Wan Sofian - a 110m hurdler of Malaysia, is cherishing his dream of a gold medal at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam next month - the final Games in his career.

The 34-year-old athlete is determined to regain his title after losing to Clinton Kingsley Bautista of the Philippines at SEA Games 30 in Manila three years ago.



Rayzam won gold twice in his debut in the 110m event at SEA Games 2007 in Thailand, and 10 years later at the Kuala Lumpur Games.



He was also a silver medallist at the SEA Games editions in Indonesia in 2011, Myanmar in 2013, and Singapore in 2015.



Hanoi will be Rayzam's last Games before he focuses on training young athletes.



Rayzam said he will be going against younger rivals from Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand in the Hanoi edition.



He said he will be the most senior hurdler in this event, adding that other countries will be fielding athletes between the ages of 21 and 24.



Rayzam's gold medal hope received a massive boost as German coach Jan May returned to Malaysia to prepare the hurdler for SEA Games 31.



May has been Rayzam coach since 2011./.

VNA/Organising Commitee