World Russia holds first Vietnamese language interpretation contest The Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised the first ever Vietnamese language interpretation contest on March 19.

ASEAN ASEAN, Australia bolster education cooperation The ASEAN Committee in Canberra (ACC) has held a working session with the group of eight leading universities of Australia (Go8) on opportunities for education cooperation between ASEAN member countries and Australia in the context of ASEAN and Australia having already or going to re-open their borders.

World Cambodia’s opposition leader Sam Rainsy gets 10-year imprisonment The Phnom Penh Municipal Court sentenced exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy to 10 years in prison over an alleged plot to overthrow the Cambodian Government.