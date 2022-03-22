Malaysian media spotlight PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s trip to Vietnam
The official visit to Vietnam by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has made the headlines of major media agencies in Malaysia which said the trip will help promote bilateral cooperation in multiple areas.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (first, right) and his Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob (first, left) witness the exchange of a letter of intent on cooperation between the diplomatic academies of the two countries' foreign minsitries on March 21. (Photo: VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) –
The writings on News Straits Times and The Star, prestigious and popular dailies in the country, read that PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob was warmly welcomed by his Vietnamese counterpart and other leaders, which reflected the traditional friendship between the two Southeast Asian nations.
Leading media outlets of Malaysia also wrote that the visit will help enhance bilateral relations in different fields.
The Bernama news agency, The Star, Free Malaysia Online, and MalayMail ran many news pieces and articles on the PM’s schedule in Vietnam, including the exchange of cooperation documents.
They also cited the leader as saying that he appreciated the warm welcome by senior leaders and people of Vietnam for him and the high-ranking delegation of Malaysia, and that his first visit to the neighbouring country will help further strengthen their multifaceted ties.
The Malaysian PM is paying an official visit to Vietnam from March 20 to 22 at the invitation of PM Pham Minh Chinh. This is the first tour of Vietnam by Ismail Sabri Yaakob since he took office in August 2021./.