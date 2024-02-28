World Over 9,500 soldiers join Cobra Gold 2024 military drill Cobra Gold, one of the Asia-Pacific region’s largest and longest-standing multinational military exercises, kicked off on February 27 on Thailand’s east coast, with the participation of 9,590 military personnel from 30 countries.

World Indonesia to unveil command centre of new capital city The Authority of Indonesia’s new Capital City of Nusantara (OIKN) is set to launch the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Command Centre in its fifth wave of groundbreaking on February 29 and March 1.