Malaysian volunteers (Source: VNA)

– Sixty-two students from various universities of Malaysia are participating in the Green Summer Volunteer Campaign in Ho Chi Minh City, starting July 7.They will join 50,000 other volunteers in the month-long campaign which will cover 24 selected districts.Student Volunteers Foundation (YSS) chairman Lee Lam Thye said that the Malaysian students, who are also YSS members, will contribute their talents and time towards projects and activities aimed at assisting local communities in need.They will assist communities in Tan Kien commune in Binh Chanh district, Thai My commune in Cu Chi district, Nha Be district’s Hiep Phuoc commune, and Tan Thoi Hiep ward of District 12.Lee added that in the process of volunteering their services, students will also have the opportunity to get to know and appreciate the way of life and culture of the local communities there.-VNA