World Indonesia reopens more international airports, seaports The Indonesian government has decided to reopen more international airports and seaports, apart from easing entry restrictions.

World Vietnam attends ASEAN-China Joint Cooperation Committee’s meeting Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, has attended the virtual 23rd ASEAN-China Joint Cooperation Committee (ACJCC) meeting.

World Thailand expects more agricultural exports shipped to China via China-Laos Railway The China-Laos Railway has enhanced connectivity between China and Southeast Asian countries, with Thailand hoping to export more agricultural products to China through the rail route.

World Singapore makes efforts in tourism recovery The Singaporean government has earmarked nearly 500 million SGD (about 367.55 million USD) to boost tourism recovery, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan on April 6.