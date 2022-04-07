Malaysian tourism sees positive signs after border reopening
Malaysia has seen 252,730 travellers who have entered and left the Malaysia through the main entry points over a four-day period since the re-opening of the country's borders on April 1, said Immigration Director-General Khairul Dzaimee Daud.
The gateway at the Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor recorded the highest movement involving foreigners at 160,818.
The highest number of travellers were from Singapore (65,165), Thailand (7,841), Indonesia (5,173), India (2,477) and the United Kingdom (1,485), according to Khairul Dzaimee Daud.
On the issuance of the International Malaysian Passport, Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the Immigration Department had issued 12,923 copies during the same period.
The number is expected to continue to increase as more people are taking advantage of the opening of the border to travel abroad as well to perform the umrah, he said.
He reminded locals and international travellers to always adhere to the general travel protocol set by the Ministry of Health, and also the Immigration Regulations.
Malaysia has considered COVID-19 as an endemic disease from April 1 and opened its border to speed up post-pandemic economic recovery./.
