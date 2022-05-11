Captain of eRimau Muhammad Luqman Haziq Hajiman (Photo: www.thestar.com.my)

Hanoi (VNA) – eRimau, Malaysia’s football e-sports team that will compete in multiplayer football simulator FIFA Online 4 at SEA Games 31, is aiming high with a strong bond among the members.

Captain of the newly-formed team Muhammad Luqman Haziq Hajiman (LuqmanHzq) admits it will be a new experience for him to lead a team in a major tournament, but is confident they can reach their full potential.

His three teammates are Muhammad Asyraf Kamal (AK31), Gan Mun Kiat (RippedJeannn), and Wan Muhammad Hakimm Wan Narizan (P3rlisTeamJr).

After training with others, Haziq Hajiman expressed his belief that each member can contribute something unique to help them grow as a team.

The squad has undergone centralised training on top of their usual training routine in preparation for their two-day FIFA Online 4 competition event. Other than daily practice, members also went through a one-week bootcamp to sharpen their skills and increase their chemistry as a team.

Haziq Hajiman said he believes the amount of practice can prove that his team is among the favourites to win a medal.

At SEA Games 31, e-sports consists of eight games and 10 events, including League of Legends: Wild Rift-Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

The event, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.