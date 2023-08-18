Authorities investigate the scene of the crash. (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport confirmed on August 17 that eight people on board and two others on ground were killed in a plane crash near Elmina township in central Selangor State earlier the same day.



The victims on board are six passengers and two crew members.



Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said that the victim's identity will be verified through forensics.



The Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was dispatched to the crash site to find the plane's black box.



As soon as being informed about the accident, King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah came to the scene to check out the situation.



The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said Beechcraft Model 390 crashed near Elmina township after departing from the resort island of Langkawi and bound for Sultan Abdul Airport in Selangor state./.