Malaysia eyes wave energy for electricity generation. (Photo: businesstoday.com.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - When one mentions renewable energy, the mind often jumps to familiar sources like solar energy, hydroelectric dams, and wind power. However, Malaysia is seeking measures to turn wave energy for electricity generation.

As the country boasts an extensive coastline spanning approximately 4,800 km, it provides an ideal environment for harnessing ocean wave energy. While specific power generation figures may vary depending on factors such as wave characteristics and technology efficiency, estimates suggest that Malaysia’s coastal areas have the capacity to generate a significant amount of wave energy, potentially fulfilling one to four times the country’s electricity needs.

With dedicated research and development, Malaysia has a unique opportunity to tap into this renewable resource and contribute to its energy transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. By investing in wave energy technologies and infrastructure, the country can diversify its renewable energy portfolio and reduce its carbon footprint to achieve net zero emissions.



The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed a striking revelation: the theoretical annual energy potential of waves along the coasts of the US reaches an astonishing 2.64 trillion kilowatthours (kWh). This figure is equivalent to about 64 % of the total US utility-scale electricity generation in 2021, making it evident that waves possess vast untapped power.



Around the world, researchers have already embarked on the journey of exploring wave energy as a viable renewable resource. Notable institutions, such as the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Scotland, have been specifically established for testing ocean wave energy converters. Meanwhile, the PacWave South test site, located near the coast of Oregon, the US, provides researchers with a platform to study wave energy and test innovative technologies.

While the current installed wave energy capacity remains limited, with only 2.31MW in 2020 according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), it is crucial not to underestimate the potential of this remarkable resource.



If countries around the world can jointly commit and increase support for energy conversion research from ocean waves, it will be a resource to create sustainable and efficient energy./.