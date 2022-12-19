World Indonesia welcomes two baby Javan rhinos Indonesia has welcomed two baby Javan rhinos, one of the world's most endangered species, its Environment and Forestry Ministry said on December 19.

World Laos’ inflation to fall sharply in 2023: ADB The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast that the inflation in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) will average 23% in 2022 before falling to 10% in 2023.

World Thailand: Rescue mission underway for sunken naval ship The HTMS Sukhothai, a Ratanakosin-class corvette and one of the only seven corvettes in the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), sank during stormy weather in the Gulf of Thailand on the night of December 18, with a rescue mission launched immediately.

World Indonesia sets ambitious tourism targets for 2023 The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is targeting 3.5 million - 7.4 million international tourist arrivals and 1.2 billion - 1.4 billion domestic tourist movements or trips in 2023.