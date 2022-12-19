Malaysia's new PM wins vote of confidence at parliament
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim won the vote of confidence in his first parliament session as the country’s top leader on December 19.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim won the vote of confidence in his first parliament session as the country’s top leader on December 19.
With the success, the legitimacy of the new PM's leadership and the Unity Government he leads was affirmed.
Anwar was appointed as Malaysia’s 10th PM on November 24 after the 15th general election resulted in a hung parliament with no coalition having the numbers for an outright majority in the 222-seat legislature.
The first session of the 15th Parliament of Malaysia has taken place on December 19 and 20, with many important issues.
During the 15th tenure, more than 90 new MPs were elected for the first time, accounting for about 40% of the 222 seats in the House of Representatives.
Earlier, on December 16, parties in the ruling coalition signed an agreement to cooperate and support the Unity Government led by Anwar./.
