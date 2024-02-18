Malaysia's orchids considered potential exports
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The export of Malaysian orchids can contribute up to 4 billion RM (836.82 million USD) a year to the country’s floriculture industry due to high demands from other nations, according to a local official.
As reported by the Malaysian English-language newspaper The Star, Head of the Department of Agriculture Floriculture Industry Unit Mohamad Nizam Malik said the nation needs to farm 120 hectares of orchids to meet such demands.
"Currently, there are 50 orchid farms managed by local entrepreneurs that have produced yields, and we expect more orchid farms will be established,” he said as quoted by the newspaper. If Malaysia wishes to meet the demand from Dubai, it needs to send at least 50 containers of orchids every day, the official added.
He noted that Malaysian orchids are sought-after in several countries in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates and Qatar besides existing demand from other nations like Singapore./.
