World Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra released Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released on February 18, six months after his return to the country following a period of exile.

World Indonesia becomes top destination for Australian travellers Indonesia has for the first time replaced New Zealand as the top destination for short-term trips overseas by Australians last year.

World Thai PM visits President Ho Chi Minh memorial site in Nakhon Phanom Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on February 17 visited a memorial site dedicated to late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom, affirming its historical significance and role as a bridge to connect and strengthening the Thailand-Vietnam friendship.

World Thailand's sugar exports to China surge thanks to ACFTA Thai exports to China, particularly of processed sugar items including syrup, artificial honey, and various sweeteners, have seen a significant surge, thanks to the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA).