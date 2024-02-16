CCID Director Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf (Photo: Bernama)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) on February 16 announced that the total number of commercial crime cases from the beginning of this year to February 12 recorded an increase of 34.3% to 4,741, involving a loss of about 117 million USD.

During the same period last year, a total of 3,530 cases with a loss of 37.89 million USD were reported in the country.

Speaking at CCID’s weekly press conference, CCID Director Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said that the value of the recorded losses also increased by 207.6% during the period.

He said changes in the commercial crime scene require the diligence and determination of CCID personnel to provide the best service, especially from the aspect of investigation and eradication.

From January 1 to February 12, a total of 2,065 investigation papers have been successfully initiated, with suspects charged, equivalent to 49% of the total investigation papers opened,” he said, adding that the number was higher than that of the same period in 2023, which stood at 1,736.

Ramli said that the increasing trend and value of losses recorded, pose a challenge to CCID. This requires that efforts to combat this commercial crime activity be intensified to eradicate it completely.

The involvement of every layer of society is very important in playing their respective roles, especially in the prevention of commercial crime, he said./.



