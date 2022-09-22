World Indonesia tightens management of crypto transaction floors Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade plans to issue a new rule to manage crypto transaction floors, requiring two-thirds of directors and commissioners at crypto firms to be its citizens and reside in the country.

World Thailand continues relaxing COVID-19 restrictions from October 1 Visitors entering Thailand will no longer be required to show their COVID-19 vaccination or test certificates and infected people with mild or no symptoms will not need to be quarantined from October 1.

World Indonesia, France study low-carbon transition risk The Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment and the French Development Agency (AFD) have signed a partnership for the implementation of a low-carbon transition study for Indonesia.

World Laos, Thailand, China to build new railway bridge for freight Laos, Thailand, and China are thinking about building a new railway bridge, running parallel to the first Lao-Thai friendship bridge, to assist the cross-border transport of containers, according to the Lao media.