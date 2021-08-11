World Thailand to spend another 1 billion USD supporting workers affected by COVID-19 The Thai Cabinet on August 10 approved a relief package worth 33.47 billion THB (1 billion USD) to help 6.69 million workers in 29 "dark red zone" provinces registered under Sections 39 and 40 of the Social Security Act.

World Thailand to import more electricity from Laos The State-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) plans to import an additional 1,200 megawatts of electricity from hydroelectric power plants in Laos under a long-term purchase contract, reported the local newspaper Bangkok Post.

World Singapore economy expands nearly 15 percent in Q2 Singapore's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter from a year ago, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), and the government upgraded its growth forecast for the full year, according to Reuters news agency.