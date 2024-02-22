Malaysia records 17.8 million tourist arrivals between January and November in 2023 (Photo: malaymail.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia's tourism industry rebounded remarkably in 2023 to almost pre-COVID-19 level after the country reopened its international borders in 2022, Director-General of the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia) Ammar Abd Ghapar has said.

Ammar said Malaysia recorded 17.8 million tourist arrivals between January and November in 2023, up 116.5% from 2022, and surpassed its set target of 16.1 million tourists.

For this year, Malaysia has set a target of welcoming 27.3 million international tourist arrivals, bringing in 102.7 billion MYR (21.4 billion USD).

Ammer said Malaysia has yet to meet the pre-pandemic figures, but the country has seen a steady surge in arrivals from its top markets, especially China.



Besides, Malaysia is also actively collaborating with international airlines such as Emirates and Qatar Airways to meet demand of tourists from Asia and Africa, the Americas, Europe and Oceania.



The Malaysian government's decision to relax entry visa requirements for several countries, including China and India, is a crucial factor in helping Tourism Malaysia meet its 2024 targets, and to prepare for Visit Malaysia 2026.

With the shifting travel trends, Malaysia is continuously working hand-in-hand with industry players to meet these new demands by recreating and diversifying cultural and tourism products, adding more value to the tourism products and services provided, and improving destination attractiveness to attract more international tourists.



Earlier on November 26, 2023, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the new policy of 30-day free entry for Chinese and Indian nationals.

The 30-day visa-free scheme for Chinese and Indian citizens is one of five initiatives under Malaysia's new visa liberalisation plan, which was unveiled by Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on November 27./.