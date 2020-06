World Vietnam welcomes UNITAD's investigation of terrorist crimes Vietnam welcomed the results that the United Nations (UN) Investigative Team to promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by the self-claimed Islamic State (IS) group (UNITAD) has achieved in its investigations and collection of evidence of the IS’s crimes, during a video conference of the UN Security Council on June 15.

World Malaysia’s AirAsia to resume all domestic routes from July Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group will restart all domestic routes from July, Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes said on June 15, after the government eased movement curbs for containing the coronavirus.

World Myanmar attracts over 4.1 billion USD foreign investment in 8 months Foreign enterprises have poured over 4.1 billion USD into Myanmar in the first eight months of fiscal year 2019-2020 (starting October 2019), according to figures issued by the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) on June 15.

World Singapore’s unemployment rate hits decade high The latest labour market report released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) reveals that the country’s unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2020 hit 2.4 percent, the highest in a decade.