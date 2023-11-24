Health Can Tho, AstraZeneca partner in promoting medical innovation The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 14 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AstraZeneca Vietnam Co. Ltd. on cooperation in innovation in the healthcare sector.

Health National Action Month on HIV/AIDs Prevention and Control 2023 to be launched The National Action Month for HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control 2023 will be held from November 10 to December 10 with a wide range of activities, aiming to mobilise the involvement of leaders, policy makers, service providers and the community in HIV/AIDS prevention and control as well as increase support for people living with HIV, an official has said.

Health Int'l conference on digital health held The Vietnam Military - Civil Medicine Association, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s Health Strategy and Policy Institute and the Iverson Health Innovation Research Institute of Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology, held an international conference on digital health on November 8.

Health More than 6,000 cancer patients receive treatment drug support More than 6,000 cancer patients have been provided with treatment drugs with a total value of 1.6 trillion VND (nearly 66 million USD) from 2019 to the end of August 2023, heard a conference held by the Ministry of Health in Hanoi on November 8.