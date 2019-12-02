Many shops in Thailand to stop providing plastic bags
The Thai Retailers Association said on December 2 that around 75 shops agreed to stop providing plastic bags from January 1.
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)
Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Retailers Association said on December 2 that around 75 shops agreed to stop providing plastic bags from January 1.
According to the association's president Worawut Oonjai, the last campaign in 2019, when 42 stores joined hands in not distributing plastic bags on the fourth day of every month, saw a 2 billion plastic bags reduction.
However, Woranut said the reduction only accounted for 4.6 percent of all single-use plastic bags distributed.
After the campaign, the association in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment decided to introduce a new campaign titled “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags”, under which all its members will stop providing such bags.
The new campaign to stop handing out single use plastic bags should cut the number by 9 billion bags a year, equivalent to 20 percent of all discarded plastic bags./.
