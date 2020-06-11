Business Drought, intrusion and lower demand leave fruit farmers feeling bitter Many fruit farmers in the Mekong Delta have suffered losses this year due to crop failure caused by drought and saltwater intrusion and lower demand for fruits.

Business EVIPA to help Vietnam boost EU investment The EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) is expected to create a favourable environment for Vietnam to attract further investment in fields where the EU holds strengths, such as finance, telecommunications, transport, distribution, processing, hi-tech manufacturing, and clean and renewable energy.

Business Vietjet offers promotional tickets Vietjet on June 10 announced a promotion of 2.5 million super-saving tickets priced from only 8,000 VND (0.34 USD) across the domestic flight network in order to celebrate the launch of eight new routes.