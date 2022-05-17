Married couple bring home two more chess golds
Married couple Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son and Pham Le Thao Nguyen enjoyed their second big day by triumphing in the men’s and the women’s individual rapid chess at the ongoing SEA Games 31 almost at the same time on May 17.
Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son (R) and Pham Le Thao Nguyen after finishing their chess finals at SEA Games 31 on May 17. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Married couple Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son and Pham Le Thao Nguyen enjoyed their second big day by triumphing in the men’s and the women’s individual rapid chess at the ongoing SEA Games 31 almost at the same time on May 17.
Nguyen outlasted Malaysia’s Sim Jia Ru while her husband, grandmaster Son, defeated Megaranto Susanto of Indonesia to enter the finals where they both faced opponents from Singapore.
Nguyen claimed victory over Gong Qianyun just a few minutes before Son’s win over Tin Jingyao, taking two more gold medals for Vietnam at the regional games.
Son has wrapped up his SEA Games 31 journey with two golds. Nguyen will compete in three more events.
The Vietnamese players will vie in the men’s and the women’s team rapid chess on May 18./.