Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Malaysia concerned about medal standings Concern over Malaysia’s standings on the medal tally chart has grown as the country dropped to sixth place at the end of the ninth day of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam trounce Malaysia in men’s doubles tennis qualifications Le Quoc Khanh and Nguyen Van Phuong of Vietnam on May 17 defeated their Malaysian rivals 2-0 in the qualification round of the men’s doubles tennis event at the ongoing SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam trounce Malaysia in men’s doubles tennis qualifications Le Quoc Khanh and Nguyen Van Phuong of Vietnam on May 17 defeated their Malaysian rivals 2-0 in the qualification round of the men’s doubles tennis event at the ongoing SEA Games 31.