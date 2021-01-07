Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai (third from right) presents gifts to children of SOS Children's Village in Da Lat, Lam Dong (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) - A delegation led by Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, paid a visit to children, policy beneficiary families, and poor and disadvantaged ethnic minority people in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on January 7, on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet).



Some 210 gift sets worth 1 million VND (43 USD) each were presented to beneficiary families and people in Don Duong district who rendered service to the nation.



The Party official expressed her wish that local people can overcome difficulties, stabilise their lives, and enjoy a happy Tet holiday.



The delegation is scheduled to visit Lac Duong district and a provincial welfare centre on January 8./.





VNA