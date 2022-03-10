At the event (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) - The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on March 9 held an in-person and online seminar aiming to ease difficulties facing the Vietnamese community in the country.



The event was also to improve the efficiency of associations supporting compatriots who had to flee from Ukraine to Russia, as rising tensions in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia have dealt heavy blows to the Vietnamese community in both countries.



Counsellor Nguyen Tung Lam of the Embassy informed participants that 23 people had reached Russia from Ukraine, and the number will increase in the coming time.



The embassy will help the citizens return to Vietnam on an upcoming flight slated for March 12, he added.



President of the Association of Vietnamese People in Russia Do Xuan Hoang advised people to stay calm and bolster solidarity to cope with prolonged and complicated situations./.