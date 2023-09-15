Videos ​Ninh Binh preserving value of national treasures ​ Ninh Binh province is home to many national tangible and intangible cultural heritage items, including a host of unique national treasures. The northern province has done its best over recent years to preserve and promote its cultural and historical values.

Travel Vietnam developing community-based tourism associated with local culture Developing community-based tourism in association with indigenous culture has received due attention from various localities across Vietnam, as it has proved effective in attracting both domestic and foreign tourists.

Travel Wellness, waterway being HCM City’s key tourism offerings Ho Chi Minh City is pinning high hope on healthcare and wellness, and waterway tourism offerings, which are seen as a cash cow for the southern hub.

Travel Central Highlands taps tourism potential Central Highlands localities have taken bold steps in turning tourism into an economic spearhead, making great contributions to their socio-economic development.