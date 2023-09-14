Travel Vietnam gets major haul at 2023 World Travel Awards Vietnam was honoured in 45 categories of the 2023 World Travel Awards, one of the leading tourism awards in Asia, which is dubbed as the “Oscars of Tourism”.

Travel Hanoi takes measures to stimulate visitors’ spending Besides measures to attract more visitors, Hanoi is also paying attention to encouraging visitors to spend more and stay longer in the capital city.

Travel Infographic First 8 months of 2023: Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge 5.4-fold Foreign arrivals to Vietnam were estimated to have hit 7.83 million in the first eight months of 2023, surging 5.4-fold compared to the same period last year but still only 69.2% of the figure in the first seven months of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Unique “Pink church” in Ho Chi Minh City Located at 289 Hai Ba Trung Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 3, Tan Dinh Church has been a popular destination for Catholics as well as tourists coming to admire its imposing French-influenced architecture and find peace in their soul.