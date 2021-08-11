Measures sought to promote cooperation between Japan’s Niigata, Vietnamese localities
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam has paid a working visit to Niigata to seek measures to foster economic partnership between the Japanese prefecture and Vietnamese localities.
Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam has paid a working visit to Niigata to seek measures to foster economic partnership between the Japanese prefecture and Vietnamese localities.
During the August 10 visit, Ambassador Nam had a meeting with Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi, during which the Vietnamese diplomat expressed his hope that COVID-19 will be controlled soon, so that businesses of both sides can promote their cooperation activities.
Hideyo Hanazumi said that the Niigata administration and other localities highly value the Vietnamese Embassy's role in connecting firms of Niigata and Vietnam, and pledged to create optimal conditions for improving investment efficiency of Niigata businesses in Vietnam.
At a talk with leaders of Sanjo city of Niigata and a number of local firms investing in Vietnam, Nam said that Vietnamese consumers are interested in steel products of Japan, expressing his hope that the city will continue to support businesses investing in Vietnam, especially in overcoming the pandemic.
Sanjo Mayor Ryo Takizawa said that the city is pleased to become the major unit to implement cooperation projects using the Japanese government's ODA in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Takizawa said that the Sanjor Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a cooperation document on human resources training with the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Department of Industry and Trade in 2017.
Local firms in Sanjo spoke highly of online exchange events between business communities of Sanjo and Ba Ria-Vung Tau in May.
The embassy is working with relevant agencies to report the difficulties facing Niigata firms in cooperating with Vietnam, especially those caused by COVID-19, to the Prime Minister, thus seeking timely solutions, Ambassador Nam told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Tokyo after the visit.
As part of the trip, Ambassador Nam visited a number of economic and cultural facilities of Niigata.