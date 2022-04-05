Society Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visits Nghe An province Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has urged the central province of Nghe An to promote its potential, contributing to national building.

Society Former reporter jailed for abusing right to democracy, freedom The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City sentenced former reporter Nguyen Hoai Nam to three years and six months in prison on April 5 for “abusing the rights to democracy and freedom to infringe upon the interests of the State, and the lawful rights and interests of organizations and/or individuals" under Article 331 of the Criminal Code.

Videos Yen Bai preserving and promoting cultural heritage values The conservation of cultural heritages has been of major concern for branches and localities in Yen Bai province over recent years. The effort has supported the instilling of patriotic traditions, promoted cultural values, and at the same time contributed to the province’s socio-economic development.

Videos President Ho Chi Minh in the heart of Tuyen Quang people The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang is associated with great events and major milestones in Vietnam’s revolutionary history. This was where President Ho Chi Minh returned on April 2, 1947 to lead the nation in its resistance war against French colonialists.