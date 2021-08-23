Taking a short break, nurse Dang Quoc Bao called his family in Hue city, Thua Thien Hue province. He has rarely had time to call since joining 300 colleagues from Hue Central Hospital in helping COVID-19 patients in serious condition at the COVID-19 Treatment Hospital No 14.

Thousands of doctors and medical workers from Hanoi, and Thua Thien Hue, Nghe An and Ninh Binh provinces have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ho Chi Minh City frontliners in the fight against COVID-19.

Workers and advanced medical supplies have been transferred to Ho Chi Minh City to tackle the daily brunt of rising COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

Timely support from colleagues nationwide has built up the strength of medical frontliners in Ho Chi Minh City, who are nearly worn out from their efforts so far.

The “white coat” soldiers have made concerted efforts in the battle against COVID-19, to ensure the health and lives of local people. They will be here until the pandemic is brought under control./.

