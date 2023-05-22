Travel Industry insiders anticipate tourism boost as 90-day visa brought to NA meeting Will Vietnam's tourism see a boost soon? Industry insiders are optimistic about future prospects as the Government weighs up a 90-day e-visa to gain a competitive edge as a leading tourism destination.

Travel Vietnam may hit 10 million foreign tourists this year: authority Vietnam’s tourism may attract 10 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, surpassing the target of 8 million previously set by the sector, according to deputy head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Ha Van Sieu.

Destinations Conquering Fansipan – the "Roof of Indochina” For those enchanted by the allure of Southeast Asia and the majestic beauty of the Northwest region of Vietnam, conquering Mount Fansipan - the Roof of Indochina, is hailed as the pinnacle of every adventurous expedition.