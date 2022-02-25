Environment Dozen of storms to enter East Sea this year Up to 10-12 storms and tropical depressions are forecast to enter the East Sea this year, 4-6 of which will directly affect Vietnam.

Environment Severe cold havocs northern, north-central regions Severe cold is causing damage in the northern region and in the north-central province of Nghe An, killing 1,862 cattle as of 5pm on February 22.

Environment Vinh Phuc steps up efforts in daily waste treatment The northern province of Vinh Phuc has earmarked nearly 2.14 trillion VND (93.86 million USD) to collect, transfer and handle daily waste at all levels, in a bid to ease environmental pollution.

Environment Bitter cold remains in northern, north central regions A new cold spell is forecast to hit the northern and north-central regions of Vietnam on February 22 night, causing chilly weather until February 24.