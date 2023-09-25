Society Hiking event in France raises funds for disadvantaged Vietnamese children A hiking event was recently held in the French city of Domats, with nearly 30 local residents taking part, in response to the “Children’s Walk For Hope 2023" campaign initiated by the Christina Noble Children's Foundation (CNCF).

Society UNDP to increase support for disadvantaged groups in Vietnam: Resident Representative The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will focus on helping Vietnam in general and the labour, invalids and social affairs sector in particular in supporting disadvantaged groups, and extending cooperation to many new areas in the coming time, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Al Khalidi has said.

Society Nineteen Vietnamese citizens injured in factory explosion in Taiwan A fire and explosion at a factory in Pingtung county of Taiwan (China) on September 22 injured 19 Vietnamese citizens, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Society Young overseas Vietnamese – valuable resources for national development Young overseas Vietnamese (OVs) have played an important role in maintaining and promoting the national great unity bloc, and are valuable resources for national development.