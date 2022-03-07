Environment Saltwater intrusion damage successfully prevented this season: Mekong Delta Provinces in the Mekong Delta have said they have taken effective measures to mitigate saltwater intrusion impacts in the ongoing dry season.

RoK helps build green, smart urban resilience controlling centre in Da Nang The People's Committee of Da Nang city, in collaboration with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), held a ceremony on March 4 to kick-start the Integrated Centre for Controlling Green and Smart Urban Resilience (ENSURE Centre) in the central city.

Seminar seeks to promote alternatives to single-use plastic products A seminar was held in Hanoi on March 2 to find solutions to replace plastic bags and single-use plastic products in Vietnam and help connect manufacturers and retailers in the supply of these products.

Kon Tum, Lao province cooperate in natural disaster response Leaders of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and Attapeu province of Laos have reached consensus on their coordination and organising rescue drills during floods and landslides in the shared border areas.