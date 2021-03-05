Environment Mekong Delta faces peak saltwater intrusion in March, April Saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta will continue to increase in March and April, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting.

Environment Secret guardians of wild animals Protecting wildlife is not only the job of authorities, it’s also the responsibility of individuals. Many wildlife guardians dedicate their time to protecting wild animals on the verge of extinction.

Environment Video encourages people to avoid using products from wild animals On the occasion of World Wildlife Day on March 3, the non-governmental organisation Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) launched a short film called “Su lua chon sang suot” (A smart choice), to promote the use of modern medicine instead of the consumption of products from wild animals to treat ailments.

Environment Dead whale washed up on beach in Quang Binh A dead whale weighing about one tonne has been found washed up on a beach in the central province of Quang Binh, a local official said on March 3.