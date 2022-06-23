Mekong Delta to develop 1 million hectares of high-quality rice
The Mekong Delta will plant one million hectares of high-quality rice in the coming time with the aim to improve farmers’ income, ensure food security and serve export.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Mekong Delta will plant one million hectares of high-quality rice in the coming time with the aim to improve farmers’ income, ensure food security and serve export.
The task is set in a directive on some missions to promote sustainable agricultural and rural development in the region in response to climate change, recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.
The directive’s goals are to develop the Mekong Delta quickly and sustainably, proactively adapt to climate change, create breakthroughs to improve the material and spiritual life of local people, and focus on developing agriculture and rural areas in the direction of ecological agriculture, modern countryside, and civilised farmers.
Under the directive, the Government requested relevant ministries and departments to study and put forward mechanisms and policies to realise the objectives and orientations for agricultural and rural development in the Mekong Delta.
Especially, measures must focus on directing and implementing the regional planning scheme for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050; the strategy for sustainable agricultural and rural development for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050; the national strategy for natural disaster prevention and control to 2030, with a vision to 2050; the agricultural restructuring plan for the 2021-2025 period; the national target programme on building new-style rural areas for the 2021-2025 period; and the master programme for agricultural development in the Mekong Delta to adapt to climate change./.