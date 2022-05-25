Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on May 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,103 VND/USD on May 25, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Pharmacy chains to marginalise private drugstores Big names in the pharmaceutical industry are wasting no time expanding their market dominance, raising concerns over the marginalisation of private drugstores.

Business Hanoi strengthens consumption stimulus programmes The capital city of Hanoi plans to strengthen promotion programmes to stimulate consumption, thereby supporting businesses and enhancing economic growth.